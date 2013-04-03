Dr. Donald Reid Invited to Be Contributing Author

Lake Tahoe, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The Tahoe Reno Dental Library is meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry specific to families in the Lake Tahoe area.



The Dental Library is an organization of prominent dental professionals who have agreed to research and write or edit articles about dental issues and developments for their local communities. The Dental Library organization finds relevant information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental health care system. Local residents can find up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.



Dr. Reid is a fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantology and a graduate of the Center for Advanced Dental Studies and the Misch International Implant Institute. He was a pioneer in the field of microscope-enhanced dentistry and was a founder of the Academy of Microscope Enhanced Dentistry. He is a long standing member of the American and California dental societies, Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.



About Dr. Reid

Dr. Reid is a clinical instructor on dental occlusion and is co-founder of BiteFX®, a patient-education software system that allows dentists to show patients a simple video of their diagnosed malocclusion.