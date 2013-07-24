Dr. Donald Reid Provides Relief for Patients Who Suffer with TMJ

Truckee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- TMJ is an acronym for temporomandibular joint, which is a fancy way of saying jaw joint. Clinically, Dr. Reid refers to problems associated with the TMJ (jaw joint) as TMJ syndrome or TMD (disorder). But many patients just call it ‘TMJ’. Often, TMJ syndrome presents itself as a popping sound and sensation near the jaw joint.



“In easy to understand terms, the ligaments, muscles, bones and joints do not line up, thereby causing pain,” explains Dr. Reid. Symptoms of TMJ can be agonizing and may include the following: Clicking, popping or grating sound when opening or closing the mouth; headaches and/or dizziness; tenderness in jaw muscles; earache; jaws that sometimes lock open when yawning or if mouth is held open; or spasms or cramps in the jaw area. Additional symptoms that may occur are earaches; stuffiness; or ringing in the ears; numbness in fingers and arms; difficulty swallowing; pain behind the eyes and unexplained loosening of teeth.



Dr. Reid, a TMJ specialist can discuss possible causes and treatments of your problem. In many cases, however, the cause of TMJ disorders isn't clear and can be a combination of ailments.



“Our treatment includes no pills, no shots, no surgery, and no side effects. We can treat these problems because they are most likely caused by clenching your teeth when you’re sleeping and occasionally throughout the day,” states Dr. Donald Reid. When you clench your teeth you use some of the strongest muscles in your body that can cause morning and tension headaches, and even damage surrounding joints, teeth, and other muscles.



Dr. Reid says, “TMJ problems can afflict people of all ages, although patients under 40 are more susceptible and it occurs more frequently in women.” Left untreated, the TMJ symptoms increase in number and severity as you get older.



The high-intensity contractions of these powerful muscles become painful and the forces generated cause pain in surrounding tissues, joints, and other muscles. By reducing the intensity of the clenching, you’re effectively minimizing the source of the pain.



In order to determine the best course of treatment, an accurate diagnosis is imperative. Consult with Dr. Reid to determine if you are suffering from TMJ syndrome. Many times all that’s needed is a simple adjustment to your bite (the way your teeth come together) or a small mouthpiece that corrects the way your jaw joint closes.