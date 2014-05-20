Dr. Earnest Wong Offers Cutting-Edge Quality Dental Care in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The modern age dentistry combines innovative methods, new technology, and peaceful environment to achieve incredible results. Seasoned dentists have facilitated millions to acquire the smile they craved for by incorporating the cutting edge technologies in modern cosmetic dentistry.



“No one is fully dressed without a perfect smile; smile speaks lot about one’s persona. There are many who dislike their own smile owing to teeth that are stained, crooked, chipped, mismatched dental frame etc. Everyone desires a picture perfect smile, being conscious about your smile can reflect on your personal and professional fronts. A dentist incorporating cutting edge technologies in the field of modern cosmetic dentistry can help transform your smile.” said a spokesperson



“Dental solutions are not just an option anymore but a necessity, people express immense curiosity in understanding and seeking advanced dental care solutions like invisalign, laser gum recon touring, and 1 hour tooth whitening etc. To make the clients comfortable, dental clinics are focusing on creating a relaxing environment.” expressed a San Diego based dentist.



A delighted patient expressed, “I have been going to Dr. Wong for 4 years. He seems to have all the latest technologies. Just got a 1 visit cerec dental restoration done, Dr. Wong did an excellent job. They provide great overall care and expertise, gentle, state of the art technology, fantastic customer service and comfortable environment. Last year, I referred a good friend of mine to him for a "smile makeover" and the result was unbelievable.”



“To stay current with new dental technologies, we keep our techniques updated and many clients show great interest in understanding new procedures for dental implants, tooth whitening and smile makeovers etc., We believe in professionalism, dedication, attention to details.” expressed an experienced dentist Dr.Ernest Wong.



About Dr.Ernest Wong DDS, MS

Dr. Wong has a DDS degree from the University Of Pacific School Of Dentistry in San Francisco. He has been in private practice in San Diego, California since 1988. To stay current with new dental technologies and clinical techniques, Dr. Wong regularly takes continuing education courses and participates in professional seminars.



Contact Details:

http://www.smile-dds.com



Dr.Ernest Wong

4520 Executive Dr #200

San Diego, California

USA- 92121

Phone: (858) 587-2828