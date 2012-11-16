Dr Eddy Dona Welcomes New Clients to His Cosmetic Clinic

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Dr Eddy Dona, a cosmetic plastic surgeon specialising in cosmetic surgery such as breast augmentation, breast lifts and breast reduction has expanded his state-of-the-art plastic surgery clinic in Sydney, which was custom designed with patient comfort and style in mind.



Women looking to change the way they look or feel about themselves should consider contacting Dr Eddy Dona. Dr Dona focuses on each patient individually, and provides the finest personal service and facilities so that each patient will always enjoy a warm, relaxed, yet refined ambiance when visiting.



As a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr Dona is able to perform corrections on areas such as the hands, nose, face and tummy, however his subspecialty is breast enlargement silicone breast implants, breast lifts and breast reduction in Sydney.



With each client, he starts with a private and interactive consultation to discuss available options, anticipated results, and recommended procedures. After an examination and evaluation, the client will receive personalised recommendations tailored to their cosmetic enhancement needs. This individualised approach ensures the clients are knowledgeable, comfortable and confident with their personal medical decisions.



Cosmetic surgery is becoming more popular to women who want to maintain or achieve a certain lifestyle. Dr Eddy Dona is a member of The Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons and was awarded “The Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship” by The Australian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.



About Dr. Dona

Dr Dona’s philosophy is very simple… everything he does must be: “A Work of Art and Science… accept nothing less”.



Anyone wishing to know more about breast enlargement, breast lifts or breast reductions should contact Dr Dona’s Sydney clinic at on 1300 DR DONA (1300 37 3662) or visit his website at http://www.drdonaplasticsurgery.com.au/



Dr Dona Plastic Surgery

Suite 413, 29-31 Lexington Drive Bella Vista

NSW Australia 2153 http://www.drdonaplasticsurgery.com.au



CONTACT:

Dr Eddy Dona, Plastic Surgeon.

1300 373 662

info@drdona.com.au