Dr. Edward Jacobson Advocates Labiaplasty for Women

Greenwich, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, labiaplasty procedures increased by 44 percent in 2013 alone. This procedure, designed to help those suffering from discomfort, sexual dysfunction, or an inability to perform basic daily tasks, alters the folds of skin which surround the female genitals. Childbirth, aging and congenital defects remain three causes of issues in this area. Dr. Edward Jacobson remains one of the few physicians in the United States offering this procedure, and Dr. Jacobson now has Photos on his website so women can witness the amazing results one can obtain thanks to a labiaplasty.



"Many assume women opt to undergo a labiaplasty for sexual enhancement purposes, but there are numerous other reasons one may choose to have this surgical procedure. Women may find they are unable to engage in various activities due to a swollen, painful, or enlarged labia, including bike riding, jogging and horseback riding. With a labiaplasty, one can resume normal activities without pain or inflammation and go back to enjoying life to the fullest in a short period of time," Dr. Edward Jacobson explains.



During a labiaplasty, the surgeon removes uneven, excess inner lips at the entrance of the vagina as the excess tissue leads to discomfort, irritation, and chafing during various activities. In addition, the procedure allows one with bulky tissue to begin wearing form fitting clothing they may have avoided in the past and the labia has a more natural look. Dr. Jacobson offers this procedure for females of all ages, from teens to the elderly.



"One has options when choosing to undergo a labiaplasty. Some opt for a tapered, natural look while others prefer a thin look, one with narrow edges. The photos available on the site show both choices so women can make an informed decision. No matter which procedure is selected, the process takes place on an outpatient basis, and one can return to normal activities quickly and easily, without fear of discomfort or embarrassment. To learn more about this procedure, visit our website and schedule a consultation today at contact labiaplastymd.net to see how a labiaplasty can change your life," Dr. Jacobson declares.



About Dr. Edward Jacobson

Dr. Edward Jacobson, a board certified gynecologist with more than 30 years of experience in private practice, remains one of only a few doctors in American with advanced training in radio frequency and laser surgery. To help patients far and near, Dr. Jacobson consults with patients in Beverly Hills as well as London, England, and he has completed thousands of surgeries during his career, with more than 2,000 of these procedures done for sexual enhancement purposes. A widely recognized authority when it comes to vaginal cosmetic procedures, Dr. Jacobson has a personable, relaxing manner, one which makes it easy for women to discuss any issues they are having and any concerns.