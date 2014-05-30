Dr. Edward Jacobson Launches Education Campaign for Feminine Aesthetic Surgery

Greenwich, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports a 44 percent increase in the number of labiaplasty patients over the last year, marking the second most considerable gain in popularity among cosmetic procedures. While a number of reasons are presented for choosing to undergo this type of surgery, the majority of women seem to be pursuing the procedure from a purely aesthetic standpoint. With this in mind, Dr. Edward Jacobson, M.D., OBGYN and Plastic Surgeon, has launched a campaign to educate women on the full scope of this operation.



Dr. Jacobson confirmed, "Although this is a safe procedure when performed by someone who is qualified and experienced, we feel women should be fully aware of the details before they rush headlong into such a decision. Our goal is to explain what to expect before, during and after the procedure, so women can make a more informed decision regarding whether this type of surgery is right for them."



Labiaplasty was developed to correct cases in which the labia minora are elongated. This condition is typically present at birth but can also occur during childbirth or due to excessive weight gain or loss. Though not particularly harmful in most instances, elongated labia can be extremely uncomfortable. These folds of skin can become pinched or inflamed when wearing tight clothing or may cause discomfort during exercise, intercourse or everyday movements. This condition can also restrict sensitivity during intercourse. A growing number of women are electing to undergo this procedure in order to improve self esteem.



Regardless of the reason, pre-operative measures involve sedation as well as regional anesthesia for pain relief. Once the patient is anesthetized, the excess skin of the labia minora will be removed. Numerous layers of fine sutures are applied to ensure symmetry and promote healing. Afterward, the effects of the sedative wear off in minutes; however, the pain relieving agent lasts up to 12 hours. Following a brief recovery period, the patient is able to leave the clinic.



Slight discomfort should be expected for 1 to 2 weeks following the surgery, which is also the average amount of time women should wait before returning to work. Exercise and sexual activity should not resume until 4 to 6 weeks after the procedure. Dr. Jacobson noted minuscule unevenness or skin tags could develop in the course of the healing process, which can easily be corrected during follow-up visits. Once healing is complete, the patient is able to enjoy greater confidence and a lifestyle free of discomfort.



Concluded Dr. Jacobson, "Most patients say pain is minimal after labiaplasty, as long as post-operative guidelines are closely followed. Ensuring the procedure is performed by a highly trained surgeon in this specific field will guarantee the most positive outcome; however, anyone considering labiaplasty must understand this is still surgery despite its consmetic nature, and they should be prepared for the brief lifestyle disruption it will cause. Potential patients may feel free to view our website and follow the link provided to send us any questions."



About Dr. Edward Jacobson

A Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Gynecologists, Dr. Jacobson holds more than 30 years of experience in the field during which he has performed thousands of vaginal surgeries. Offering patients a number of options as well as individualized care, he is proficient in both laser and radio frequency surgery.