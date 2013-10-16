Dr. Elliot Schnur, M.D. Named One of the Best Physicians of Bucks County by the Intelligencer Poll

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Doylestown Family Medicine is pleased to announce that Dr. Elliot Schnur, M.D. was recently named a top Physician of Bucks County, PA by The Intelligencer “Best of” Poll. As a board certified family doctor, Dr. Schnur has been practicing medicine in the Bucks County area since 1991. While working at his practice in Doylestown, Dr. Schnur offers quality health care for patients of all ages.



Always on the cutting-edge of technology, and always searching for ways to make his practice run more efficiently, Dr. Schnur uses Demand Force. This tool is used to remind patients of appointments through email and texting, to remind patients of annual visits and other checkups and to generate surveys and reviews that are published by their website.



One of the reasons Dr. Schnur was voted as a top primary care physician of Bucks County, PA is due to the great things his patients have had to say about him and his staff through the use of Demand Force. One patient from Chalfont had this to say in regards to Dr. Schnur: “Outstanding team - everyone is genuinely sincere. Dr. Schnur has proven time and time again that he is a highly competent physician who carefully listens to his patients inputs/concerns.”



The recognition is a testament to the staff’s commitment to providing quality care and excellent service to their patients. Dr. Schnur ensures each patient is met with a personal touch, which is used to build a long-lasting relationship. When visiting the practice, patients are met by a warm and comfortable environment. Those interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Schnur can feel free to call 215-230-7800 or email info@doylestownfamilymedicine.com.



About Doylestown Family Medicine

The team at Doylestown Family Medicine is led by Board Certified Family Physician, Elliot H. Schnur, M.D. Since 1995, Dr. Schnur has been serving the Central Bucks area as a family physician. As a dedicated and caring family doctor, Dr. Schnur provides comprehensive, quality health care for his patients. Dr. Schnur is on staff at Doylestown Hospital. For more information on Dr. Schnur and the services provided at Doylestown Family Medicine, please visit our website at http://www.doylestownfamilymedicine.com/.