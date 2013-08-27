Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D. Performs Breast Augmentation

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Breast augmentation is a delicate surgical procedure requiring the talents of a highly skilled cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D. provides boutique-style medical care and specializes in breast related procedures.



As one of the most popular surgeries in the United States, breast augmentation is normally undertaken for cosmetic reasons. Shaping the contours of breasts requires skill and years of experience, and not all physicians are capable of delivering desirable results. Dr. Hanabergh works closing with patients to enhance aesthetics.



Consultations involve a review of medical history in order to determine if patients are good candidates for surgery. Various implants and incision techniques can be used to shape the breasts. Dr. Hanabergh reviews these options with patients in order to select the right treatment methods. Patient before/after photos attest to the quality of the doctor’s work and his skill in plastic surgery. Breast reduction and reconstruction treatments are also available among other surgical and non-surgical procedures.



Personalized service and medical care are the goals of every treatment at Dr. Hanabergh’s medical practice. Too often plastic surgeons approach patients and medical care in an impersonal way. The doctor and his staff make every effort to put patients at ease and make them feel comfortable. Patient testimonials praise the level of service and the results of procedures.



To learn more about breast augmentation miami and Dr. Hanabergh’s medical practice, please visit www.eh-md.com . Breast augmentation has numerous benefits and can increase the quality of life for patients. Call (305) 501-2451 today to schedule an appointment and explore treatment options.



Contact Information:

Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D.

Address: 20950 NE 27th Ct.

Aventura, Florida 33180

Phone: (305) 501-2451

Website: www.eh-md.com