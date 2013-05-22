Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr. Offers Plastic Surgery in Miami

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D. specializes in plastic surgery and boutique-style service. The doctor and his staff focus on patients’ needs to provide the highest quality medical care in Miami. Procedures performed enhance patients’ aesthetics and improve self-esteem.



Dr. Hanabergh’s services focus on the face, breasts, body and skin. The doctor and his staff work to make every office visit enjoyable. The friendly boutique-style care and personalized service makes for an unforgettable patient experience. Patients have access to the doctor and are given ample time to ask questions about procedures. Other Miami plastic surgeons can’t match the service.



Patients never have to walk into procedures blindly. The doctor educates patients about the realities and risks of procedures using technology and expert resources. Patients also have access to before and after photos to view the doctor’s talents and surgical skills. The doctor makes patients feel comfortable with plastic surgery before procedures begin. Patient testimonials praise Dr. Hanabergh for his caring service and attentive style of medical care.



Dr. Hanabergh also provides non-surgical procedures which include Botox, Latisse, Dermal Fillers and BioCorneum. Most procedures are performed at the doctor’s office. These procedures require minimal recovery time. Botox is one of the most popular non-surgical procedures and is used to help with wrinkles, bags under the eyes and relief for migraine headaches.



For further information on the medical practice of Dr. Hanabergh please visit www.eh-md.com or phone (305) 501-2451. Patient testimonials attest to the quality of services received, and the friendliness of the doctor and his staff. Schedule a plastic surgery consultation today.



Contact Information:

Dr. Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D.

Plastic Surgery in Miami

Address: 20950 NE 27th Ct.

Aventura, Florida 33180

Phone: 305-501-2451

Website: www.eh-md.com