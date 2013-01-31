Dr. Erik Roach - Maitland Chiropractor Extends His Service

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Maitland Chiropractor, Dr. Erik Roach, is one of the best chiropractic doctors within Central Florida, the results can be found with a list of testimonials on his website. People today have a tendency to lose hope when dealing with body pain and that is usually when they decide to get serious and finally realize the need of a chiropractic practitioner, who can render the best aid in order to relieve the nagging pain. Dr. Roach would be your best local option for not just good results but excellent service, with dedication. The best part to know about the extended service of this practice in Maitland FL, is that they have finally added on a medical team to their practice which will allow Dr. Roach to help more patients with various issues and supply more treatments.



Now, finding a Maitland chiropractic office is easy and brings a relaxed feeling, as one would experience great service from this place and the practitioner, who stands out from the rest of the other practitioners, by rendering the best help. Dr. Roach and his staff have a great record of helping many patients that came down with severe back pain problem, and have also treated people with asthma, allergies, migraines and headaches.



When we interviewed Dr. Roach we asked why he was expanding, he stated; “I really feel that I’m one of the best within my craft and the more people I can help the more satisfaction I get out of life. I knew chiropractic care was my calling in life and when the time comes I can leave this earth knowing I did my part in helping others as much as I could.”



The good news for those that stay in Maitland is that this great practitioner is now ready to extend his service to the people in Maitland, bringing freshness in their lives by relieving them from pain, even without the necessity of surgery. One of the processes or treatments that this famous practitioner practices is the spinal decompression that helps people avoid surgery and enjoy normal life, without the sight of pain in their life.



To know more about the Maitland Chiropractor and his organization, you can visit his website, here. You can see for yourself all the happy testimonies he has received from his patients.



About Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine

Dr. Erik Roach is one of the leading chiropractors within Central Florida. His office is both a chiropractic and medical office with a high pain relief success rate with many testimonials.



Media Contact:

Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine

475 Maitland Ave.

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Website: http://www.roachchiro.com/maitland-chiropractic

Telephone: 407-647-2009