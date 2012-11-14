Dr. Erik Rooklidge D.D.S. ("Dentistry for Children") Awarded Gold Recognition as a Top 5 Utah Pediatric Dentist: 84047: SandyUtDentistry.com: "Emergency Dentist"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Dentistry for Children provides quality children's dentistry in the Salt Lake City area. They have two convenient locations located in Sandy and West Valley City Utah. Their mission at Dentistry for Children is to provide specialized and comprehensive pediatric dental care for children from infancy through adolescence including those with special needs in a fun, child-friendly environment with a focus on prevention and oral hygiene education. When it comes to treating children, our dentists and staff are highly trained and experienced. The compassionate experts at Dentistry for Children strive to make each child's visit to the dentist a pleasant and enjoyable experience.



Dentistry for Children doctors are board certified pediatric dentists which ensures they can meet the unique needs of every child that visits their office. The staff members are friendly, caring and always willing to offer a comforting word of support. They have designed their offices in a way that will help your child love going to the dentist. They are child friendly and are equipped with video games, televisions above all the dental chairs and playhouses in their waiting rooms. With two convenient locations in the Salt Lake City area (West Valley City, Sandy City) they have made it easy for every child to receive the quality pediatric dental care they deserve.



Sedation Dentistry: Depending on the need of your children, different kinds of sedation may be necessary. Their office is very sensitive to the needs of your children and their feelings. That is why they offer this wide variety of sedative treatments that help you teach your children that coming to the dentist isn’t something they should be afraid of. The sedative services include:



- Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas)

- Conscious Sedation (Oral Sedation)

- I.V. Sedation

- General Sedation



Your children will be safe through all kinds of sedation. Dentistry for Children will help you find which kind of sedation would be best suited for your children. They will need to discuss the typical behavior your child exhibits as well as health history and medical information. They will also give you specific instructions regarding your children and how you can prepare for the appointment beforehand and how to help your child after the appointment is over. If you have any questions about dental sedation, please feel free to give us a call. Dentistry for Children is always ready to help you learn about how we can help your children enjoy their dental experience.



If you are looking for emergency dental care, we are your best choice. Dentistry for Children and has two locations in Sandy and West Valley City to serve you better. They know how difficult children can be in emergency situations and how important it is to get prompt medical treatment when it comes to problems with teeth, gums, or the mouth. Whether your child recently experienced trauma or is suffering from pain, our team of friendly professionals are happy to help.



The need for emergent care can often be avoided with safe practices during sporting events. Dentistry for Children is happy to teach you and your children a number of things you can do to help them protect their teeth and gums. Regular cleaning and maintenance services will help prevent tooth decay which can cause damage and painful infection. Wearing a mouth guard during sporting events is one way to protect those important teeth and ensure they stay put while playing your favorite game. With both of these preventive measures effectively in place, we can help your child avoid emergent trips to the dentist.



Contact Dentistry for Children today for emergency dental care. With a full services facility, they are pleased to provide kids with a number of treatment options to keep them smiling about their oral health and hygiene. Contact us today to learn about our web specials or make an appointment. Dentistry for Children can’t wait to meet you!



Pediatric Dentistry (and general dentistry altogether) is all about preventing disease, decay and pain. Their preventive services are based around helping your child develop the best dental habits that he/she can develop. While they perform thorough and careful exams for your children, we also teach them how create and execute proper habits. The following is an example of practice we teach our patients that can help you and your children maintain good dental hygiene and health within the home:



- Brush at least twice a day to remove plaque formed from meals eaten throughout the day.

- Make sure to brush the outer and inner surfaces of each tooth.

- Use the tip of the brush to clean the inside of the front teeth.

- Brush your tongue to remove bacteria and freshen your breath.

- Floss

- Floss at least once a day to help clean spaces between your teeth and disrupt plaque colonies from building up, in order to prevent damage to the gums, teeth, and bone.

- Rinsing

- Rinse your mouth with water after brushing and after meals if you are unable to brush.



If your child implements these practices, and incorporates them in his/her daily life, then they will create the foundational habits that will help them prevent disease, decay and unnecessary pain throughout their entire lives. By teaching your children to keep these habits and to attend regular dental appointments, they will be able to benefit form great dental health and confidence in their brilliant and beautiful smiles.



If Dentistry for Children has received all of your insurance information on the day of the appointment, they will be happy to file your claim for you. You must be familiar with your insurance benefits, as we will collect from you the estimated amount insurance is not expected to pay. By law your insurance company is required to pay each claim within 30 days of receipt. We file all insurance electronically, so your insurance company will receive each claim within days of the treatment. You are responsible for any balance on your account after 30 days, whether insurance has paid or not. If you have not paid your balance within 60 days a re-billing fee of 1.5% will be added to your account each month until paid. Dentistry for Children will be glad to send a refund to you if your insurance pays us.



PLEASE UNDERSTAND that Dentistry for Children files dental insurance as a courtesy to their patients. They do not have a contract with your insurance company, only you do. They are not responsible for how your insurance company handles its claims or for what benefits they pay on a claim. Dentistry for Children can only assist you in estimating your portion of the cost of treatment. They at no time guarantee what your insurance will or will not do with each claim. We also cannot be responsible for any errors in filing your insurance. Once again, Dentistry for Children files claims as a courtesy to you.



Fact 1 – NO INSURANCE PAYS 100% OF ALL PROCEDURES

Dental insurance is meant to be an aid in receiving dental care. Many patients think that their insurance pays 90%-100% of all dental fees. This is not true! Most plans only pay between 50%-80% of the average total fee. Some pay more, some pay less. The percentage paid is usually determined by how much you or your employer has paid for coverage, or the type of contract your employer has set up with the insurance company.



Fact 2 – BENEFITS ARE NOT DETERMINED BY OUR OFFICE

You may have noticed that sometimes your dental insurer reimburses you or the dentist at a lower rate than the dentist’s actual fee. Frequently, insurance companies state that the reimbursement was reduced because your dentist’s fee has exceeded the usual, customary, or reasonable fee (“UCR”) used by the company.



A statement such as this gives the impression that any fee greater than the amount paid by the insurance company is unreasonable, or well above what most dentists in the area charge for a certain service. This can be very misleading and simply is not accurate.



Insurance companies set their own schedules, and each company uses a different set of fees they consider allowable. These allowable fees may vary widely, because each company collects fee information from claims it processes. The insurance company then takes this data and arbitrarily chooses a level they call the “allowable” UCR Fee. Frequently, this data can be three to five years old and these “allowable” fees are set by the insurance company so they can make a net 20%-30% profit.



Unfortunately, insurance companies imply that your dentist is “overcharging”, rather than say that they are “underpaying”, or that their benefits are low. In general, the less expensive insurance policy will use a lower usual, customary, or reasonable (UCR) figure.



Fact 3 – DEDUCTIBLES & CO-PAYMENTS MUST BE CONSIDERED

When estimating dental benefits, deductibles and percentages must be considered. To illustrate, assume the fee for service is $150.00. Assuming that the insurance company allows $150.00 as its usual and customary (UCR) fee, we can figure out what benefits will be paid. First a deductible (paid by you), on average $50, is subtracted, leaving $100.00. The plan then pays 80% for this particular procedure. The insurance company will then pay 80% of $100.00, or $80.00. Out of a $150.00 fee they will pay an estimated $80.00 leaving a remaining portion of $70.00 (to be paid by the patient). Of course, if the UCR is less than $150.00 or your plan pays only at 50% then the insurance benefits will also be significantly less.



MOST IMPORTANTLY, please keep Dentistry for Children informed of any insurance changes such as policy name, insurance company address, or a change of employment.



Orthodontic Treatment is one of the most basic and most effective ways to make your child’s smile into a radiant and more attractive smile. Unfortunately, this kind of treatment is usually started and performed to correct teeth that have already formed crooked or misaligned.



Thanks to advances in dentistry, Dentistry for Children can take a more proactive approach. In years past, a developing mouth would “interfere” with corrective orthodontics. The benefit with Interceptive Orthodontics is that they can start treatment earlier and take advantage of the grown of your child’s teeth for better alignment and cooperation. In the end, this will result in fewer extracted teeth, better profile and facial esthetics and a full and beautiful smile for your children.



If you have questions regarding proactive and Interceptive Orthodontics, please give Dentistry for Children a call. They are always ready and willing to discuss what options They can do for your family.



About Erik R. Rooklidge D.D.S.

Dr. Rooklidge loves working with children and watching them grow up. He is a native of Utah and grew up in Bountiful. He received a B.S. degree from the University of Utah and then received his dental degree from the University of Iowa in 2001. Additionally, he completed two years of specialty training in Pediatric Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Center/Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester. Dr. Rooklidge is a Board Certified Pediatric Dentist. He dedicates himself to providing the best dental care possible for his patients, insuring that they have a positive and fun experience while learning to care for their own oral health. Dr. Rooklidge is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, American Orthodontic Society, and the Utah Dental Association. He is on staff at Primary Children’s Medical Center, Alta View Hospital, South Towne Surgical Center, and the Family Surgical Suite.



CONTACT

Dr. Erik R. Rooklidge, D.D.S.

801-562-2222 | 10011 S. Centennial Pkwy. Ste 250 Sandy, UT, 84070

801-955-5200 | 3540 S. 4000 W. Ste 440 West Valley City, UT, 84120



Mention our website and receive one of the following:

- FREE EXAM and X-RAYS for all New Patients

- FREE SPIN BRUSH with New patient Exam

Taking care of your children is important to us. Dentistry for Children wants to make a good impression on both you and your children.