Dr. Ernest Grant, President of ANA and Dr. Tim Raderstorf, CIO at OSU Nursing on Once a Nurse, Talk Show with Leanne Meier

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- My guests will answer questions from listeners and discuss the Nurses Everywhere Website, which is exactly what it says: a thank you and dedication to the work, love, commitment, knowledge and experience of the Nurses of America. https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128979/nurses-everywhere-dr-ernest-grant-dr-tim-raderstorf



We have a LOT to talk about: COVID, Vaccines, Needs of Nurses and commitment of nursing organizations to put nurses FRONT and CENTER! Nurses have spent enough time quietly at the bedside doing work the public cannot even imagine! Nurses are also researchers, in epidemiology, integrative medicine, education AND innovation specialists. It is time for nurses to be recognized for the unique role we bring to the practice of Health Care of our citizens. Please join by calling 866-472-5792 to ask your questions on this exhilarating Episode of Once A Nurse!



COVID has brought new and previously unexpected changes to the practice of healthcare of nursing. Nurses Everywhere in the world have had to reinvent the work they had done up until March of 2020. Nursing Schools turned their curriculum on a dime to virtual learning, with no preparation. Hospitals found every aspect of the care they had given, changing by the hour. Leadership to bedside nurses were desperately trying to adapt to patients, who were desperately sick & needed treatment, which had not YET been invented. Research Nurses turned every thought and many sleepless hours to identifying the novel coronavirus, determined how to test for it, developed those tests and got them out to the citizens. Local Public Health Nurses found themselves in a breakneck struggle to find, test and notify infected people who needed to immediately quarantine and release names of people they had encountered. MUCH needs to be evaluated at the end of this crisis to determine how to avoid another experience. Nurses are remarkably suited to look out for the needs of ALL patients. How will Nursing organizations help spearhead this work?



Dr. Ernest J. Grant is the 36th president of the American Nurses Association (ANA), the nation's largest nurses organization representing the interests of the nation's 4 million registered nurses. A distinguished leader, Dr. Grant has more than 30 years of nursing experience and is an internationally recognized burn-care & fire-safety expert. He previously served as the burn outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Grant also serves as adjunct faculty for the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, where he works with undergraduate and graduate nursing students in the classroom and clinical settings. Grant holds a BSN degree from North Carolina Central University and MSN and PhD degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He was inducted as a fellow into the American Academy of Nursing in 2014. He is the first man to be elected to the office of president of the American Nurses Association.



Dr. Tim Raderstorf is the Chief Innovation Officer (the first in academia) at The Ohio State University College of Nursing and The Head of Academic Entrepreneurship at the Erdo?s Institute. From TED talks to textbooks, Tim uses every platform to empower healthcare change. He founded Innovation Studio, a maker-space that democratizes innovation, providing every inter-professional team that pitches their innovation with the funding, tools, & mentorship needed to turn ideas into actions. Tim is also an Ass. Prof. of Clinical Practice in Masters of Healthcare Innovation program at Ohio State. His textbook co-authored with Bern Melnyk, Evidence-Based Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Nursing & Healthcare: A Practical Guide for Success, was a #1 Dec. 2019. He is 2019 Early Career Innovator & Distinguished Recent Alumni at Ohio State. Innovation Studio was named Non-Profit of 2019 by Columbus Business First & inducted him into the 2020 Class of 40 under 40.



Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 3.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices of who they are and what they add the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses! Leanne is a member of a "Transforming Healthcare" MasterMind group. She led a team during a closure of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She also consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2685/once-a-nurse-always-a-nurse



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.