Dr. Ernest Wong Assures Winning Smile with Innovative Cosmetic Dentistry

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- A lovely smile is always a much desired beauty and often a topper in the wish list of many. Good news for San Diego folks craving for a heartwarming bright smile, leading cosmetic dentist in San Diego Dr. Wong has assured the most winning smile with cutting edge dentistry practices.



A name of repute across California dentistry sector, Dr. Ernest Wong has been practicing cosmetic dentistry for 16 years now since 1988. He is a DDS from Pacific School of Dentistry University and also completed prosthodontic training from Michigan University.



“Dr. Wong is dedicated to carving out the most winning smile of your face. He routinely operates with specialists to get the best smile possible for each client, in alignment with respective oral structures. It’s his strict adherence to professionalism, details, straightforwardness & dedication that has established him as one of the most trusted cosmetic dentists of San Diego. He always strives to stay updated on latest dental technologies, clinical techniques as well as regularly participates in continuing academic courses & seminars,” noted one of the major spokesmen from Dr. Wong’s team.



The dentist’s manager informed of top notch assistance in almost every aspect of restorative & cosmetic dentistry in San Diego with the help of cutting edge technologies. Dr. Wong assured help in smile makeover, porcelain dental restoration, single-hour tooth whitening, dental implants, laser gum-contouring and Invisalign.



Speaking about the use of latest dentistry technologies by Dr. Wong, his manager mentioned about CEREC AC technology which takes a single visit for porcelain dental restoration.



“We count on revolutionary Zoom bleaching procedure to support you with super-fast teeth whitening within an hour. Only FDA approved products are used for our teeth whitening services. Our cutting-edge dentistry technologies used by Dr. Wong are digital X-rays and painless Carries I.D. TM detector”, explained the manager.



About Dr. Wong

Dr. Ernest C Wong is a seasoned San Diego cosmetic dentist with DDS degree from Pacific School of Dentistry University and prosthodontic training from Michigan University. He extends cutting-edge assistance in cosmetic & restorative dentistry services. For more details on Dr. Wong’s cosmetic dentistry services, visit his official website at http://www.smile-dds.com/