Dr. Federico Grosso Announces Law and Ethics Courses for Physical Therapy Applicants

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Dr. Grosso is proud to introduce a series of law and ethics courses for Physical Therapy applicants as required by the California Board of Physical Therapy. These courses meet the requirements set by the Board. He has provided law and ethics courses to more than 100 applicants who have received their license. Dr. Grosso's courses identify the application of law and ethics for California clinicians and are available online.



Upon purchasing these courses at http://fgrosso.com/clickbelowforceus.aspx, Dr. Grosso will provide the applicable text and answer sheet. Upon successful completion of the exam, the applicant will receive a certificate suitable for submittal to the Board. He recommends making an extra copy in case the application is lost in the mailing process or the Board evaluation process.



Dr. Grosso is an expert in the field of California law and ethics. He serves as an expert witness in legal cases involving malpractice actions against mental health clinicians. Additionally, he has written nine books on this subject and lectures throughout California and the California Chapter of Social Workers. He also consults with attorneys on malpractice issues.



About Dr. Federico Grosso:

Federico Grosso, DDS, PhD, MFT, BCFE, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in Santa Barbara, California. He is a board-certified pediatric dentist who retired from Dentistry due to a career-ending accident. He is an author, academician, consultant, expert witness, and lecturer throughout the United States in the area of legal and ethical guidelines for marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, alcoholism and drug abuse counselors, and certified addictions treatment specialists. He serves as a successful and effective expert witness in malpractice and administrative actions in this field and provides consultation to attorneys on the strengths and weaknesses of their malpractice cases. His consistent success as an expert witness continues to be recognized and appreciated by attorneys.