Dr. Finkelson Is All Set to Launch His New Book "How to Find Chinese Investors, Agents & Clients for Your EB-5 Projects & Services" in BookExpo America in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Dr. Finkelson the president of American Corporate Services, Inc. has announced today that he will be presenting his book at the coming BookExpo America in NYC from May 29 to May 31st. This book has helped many in deciphering the A to Z of finding clients and agents in China for their EB-5 programs and services.



The book “How to Find Chinese Investors, Agents & Clients for Your EB-5 Projects & Services” has received tremendous accolades from both critics and readers alike. This book offers a smart solution that has plagued many Attorneys, Developers, Businessmen and Regional Centers in finding Chinese Investors, Agents & Clients for ones EB-5 Projects & Services.



“I am very proud to showcase my new book in this BookExpo, and I am very sure many would benefit from my findings” says the author, Dr. Finkelson.



An in-depth insight on the dos and don’ts of finding Chinese investors from EB-5 projects, this book has been hailed as a “ Must” read for business people looking for financing their projects and Regional Centers that need to be in China to connect with clients and agents in order to be successful in reaching potential investors. It's also an invaluable resource for immigration attorneys, U.S. developers, franchisors and other businessmen looking for investors and working towards understanding the Chinese market.



“Kate Kalmykov, an immigration attorney from Floral Park, New Jersey, recently said, “This book serves as a beneficial primer for professionals interested in the fundamentals of EB-5 law, practice and industry.”



For more information, please click www.Business-Visa-USA.com



About Dr. Gregory Finkelson

President of American Corporate Services, Inc. a position that he holds for over a decade. With a Doctorate degree in Business Administration, he has developed significant business relationships abroad that benefits American Corporate Services, Inc. as it makes its entrance in the EB-5 arena.



Media Contact: American Corporate Services, Inc.

Name: Antonina Manaenko

Email ID: Antonina@usa-acs.com

Phone No: 415-682-2550