Dr. Frank Stone Offers Payment Options to Those with Little or No Dental Coverage

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Dr. Stone of Frank C. Stone, DDS in Irvine, CA is offering interest-free financing to make your new smile a reality. It's hassle-free and almost everyone qualifies. Springstone® Patient Financing offers no-interest payment plans with low monthly payments and no pre-payment penalties. If you’ve been holding back getting your smile upgraded because of costs, now you can get your dental work completed and pay no interest. There is no annual fee and no down payment required with Springstone® Patient Financing. Your credit line is available to all family members and there is no need to re-apply for additional treatments. For your convenience you are able to view, manage and pay your account online.



Dr. Stone says, “My patients often tell me that they have dental insurance so they can have their dental procedure done, until they discover the cap on dental insurance is one thousand dollars.” Dental insurance typically is pretty lousy, for the patient and the dentist. There's not enough coverage, too many things aren't covered at all, the co-pays are too high, and the limitations are fairly strict. But why is this so? Dr. Stone answers, “Well, to tell you the truth, there's really just one reason it's so bad: dental insurance is simply not profitable to insurance companies.”



Dr. Stone’s goal is to help each patient receive the procedure they seek, and offer a refreshingly pleasant experience in the process. At Springstone, they promise you payment plans that are an economical alternative to most personal loans and credit cards. From the user-friendly website to the cheerful and knowledgeable customer care specialists, their whole team is working to make sure you are moving forward. “They do answer their phones, read their emails, and really care what you're thinking. So please get in touch with Stone Smiles to find out how this no interest-free finance plan can work for your smile goals,” states Dr. Stone.



About Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone has more than forty years of experience in restorative and esthetic dentistry for adults. He is a multiple-time international smile gallery award winner. His expertise in smile design, crown and bridge reconstruction, cosmetic makeovers, instant orthodontics, tooth whitening, and non-surgical face rejuvenation with the use of lasers, intramural cameras and computer imaging shines through in every patient’s smile and life that he changes. Dr. Stone’s ongoing commitment and involvement with his profession is a theme that is woven throughout his career both with regard to teaching and extensive continuing education. To discuss payment options or insurance coverage, please call Stone Smiles at 949-786-8234.