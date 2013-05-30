Dr. Fred Peck Invited to Be Contributing Author

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Dr. Peck is actively involved in the communities of Cincinnati, Montgomery, Mason along with Blue Ash, Ohio regions. The Dental Library is an assembly of local, prominent dental professionals who have agreed to research and write about dental issues and developments for their local area.



Dr. Fred Peck, is a third generation general dental professional helping his patients with the newest dental techniques and technology available in dentistry right now. That commitment starts with his patient’s dental health and runs through cosmetic smile improvements.



“Every day, I see the difference cosmetic dentistry can make in people’s lives. Whether it’s an executive growing more confident as a leader or just someone who feels good smiling around other people for the first time. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of. It’s easy to be passionate about your work when the results mean so much to others,” says Dr. Peck.



Being accomplished in cosmetic dental techniques, Dr. Fred Peck is asked to share his skills and knowledge with his peers in the dental field. Dr. Peck is an ongoing lecturer at the University Hospital of Cincinnati Dental Hospital and Raymond Walters, University Dental Hygiene Program. Dr. Peck also presents lectures to area dental professionals as well as across the United States. Dr. Peck has published articles in major dental publications highlighting his cosmetic dental skills and techniques.



TheDentalLibraryOfCincinnati.com is meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry specific to this geographic area.



The Dental Library finds related information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental universe. Here, you’ll discover up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.