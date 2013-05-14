Dr. Fred Peck Offers Access to Patient Tools at the Touch of a Finger

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Dr. Fred Peck agrees that a dental practice website is a must-have tool, while a decade ago he might have argued that he may not really need a web presence. Dr. Peck says, “If you’re not on the web today, it’s like your practice doesn’t exist.”



Today, the medical and dental professions may be asking a similar question about mobile apps. The web is a powerful tool to attract new patients, convey important information, educate patients, and increase office efficiency. But today, the smartphone is where consumers spend their time. Mobile apps offer a simpler interface than smartphone-based web browsers, and they’re more readily accessible—at everyone’s fingertips while on the go.



AACD Accredited member, Dr. Fred Peck of Cincinnati, Ohio, said, “My staff is excited to be on the cutting edge of technology. I used a service from YourDentalApp.com, and since it was built on an existing template, the investment was only $1,000, plus $38 a month.” Dr. Peck provided the content (words, images, video) and the vendor did the rest, including getting it approved for the Apple App Store. Dr. Peck also plans to offer his app for the Android operating system.



“It’s great for new and current clients, as they can take an office tour, complete an online medical history questionnaire, order refills, make appointments and have billing questions answered. Also, our office hours are listed, there is a map to the office, they can refer friends and there is a call button if they want to speak to someone in the office,” explains Dr. Peck.



Is an app right for every practice? Only each individual practice can answer that one, but some might say it’s just a matter of time.