Dr. Garry Lee of Aestheque Medical Spa in Las Vegas Discusses the Use of JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC as a Cheek Volume Filler

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Finally...an FDA approved cosmetic injectable HA filler...which lasts up to two years!



Allergan announced on November 23, 2013, that JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC (or simply Voluma) is the first and only filler FDA approved to instantly add volume to the cheek area. Garry R. Lee, MD, of Aestheque, the first VIP Aesthetic Clinic in Las Vegas/Henderson, was one of the first in the USA to receive Voluma as one of a handful of Allergan Physician Instructors in the country. "Voluma, as it's name implies, is designed to give you volume in the cheek areas which naturally becomes hollow as we age" says Dr. Lee. "What is remarkable is that it lasts up to two years--twice as long as other Hyaluronic Acid cosmetic fillers. Moreover, the key is that the HA fillers--unlike other cosmetic fillers--can be easily dissolved by enzyme. Voluma constitutes a direct challenge to Valeant's Sculptra and Mertz's Radiesse which target cheek volume but require multiple treatments to reach a two year threshold."



About Aestheque Aesthetic & Wellness Clinic

Aestheque, formerly known as the Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic, was established in February 2001 as the first VIP Aesthetic Clinic in Las Vegas/Henderson. Medical Director, Garry R. Lee, M.D., was recognized as one of the Top Physicians in the USA for "Best Cosmetic Injectable Enhancement" at The 2012 Aesthetic Awards Show. He is the Air-Tite National Director of USA MicroCannula Instruction, the principle physician teacher for this advanced anti-bruising and anti-swelling technique in the country. He is also a Physician Instructor for Allergan (Botox and Juvederm) as well as a Physician Instructor for Medicis (Dysport and Restylane). His focus is to help patients "Look Younger Without Surgery."



For more information regarding JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC, or to schedule a consultation, please Aestheque today by calling (702) 938-0190 or visit us online http://www.aestheque.com/.



Media Contact: Aesthetic Brand Marketing – Liliana Molina

Email: lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

Location: 2610 West Horizon Ridge Parkway #100, Henderson, NV 89052

Website: http://www.aestheque.com/