Dr. Genter Announces Holiday Event at Bloomingdale's in Willow Grove

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- As the holiday season is approaching, many women stress about their appearance as they begin to make plans with family and friends. Already offering a variety of cosmetic and skin care specials this holiday season, Dr. Genter is pleased to announce he will be speaking at Bloomingdale’s in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, December 11, from 6 pm-9 pm.



The event, entitled Lips, Lines, & Lashes will feature discussions from three of the most prominent cosmetic surgeons in the Philadelphia area, including Dr. Genter. He will speak to all in attendance about the effects and differences between Juvderm and Botox, two separate FDA approved cosmetic injections used to reduce wrinkles. Additionally, Dr. Genter will give attendees a special look at the new Allergan product from Juvederm, Voluma. Referred to as the five-minute cheek lift, and FDA approved for cheek augmentations, this product will rejuvenate the cheek area of the face and provide for a younger look in five minutes or less.



All guests in attendance will receive a gift bag from Laura Mercier that includes a gift set complete with samples and exclusive products, a voucher for $50 off a patient’s next Botox injection, and an entry into a drawing for 20 units of Botox, as well as a box of Latisse. Those interested in attending must provide a down payment of $25 to reserve their place. This down payment can be used to purchase products at Laura Mercier after the event.



As Dr. Genter will be speaking on the effects of cosmetic injections, he is using two new injectable products for his patients. A new filler called Belotero Balance, will smooth the lines on the face and correct the wrinkles for a younger appearance. Also added to his list of products, Dr. Genter will be implementing the use of a muscle relaxer similar to Botox called Xeomin. This is the perfect injector to use when individuals are experiencing wrinkles, or frown lines, between the eyes when squinting or smiling.



To inquire on the various holiday specials offered by Dr. Genter, including discounted gummy bear breast implants, tummy tucks, liposuction, face lifts, or rhinoplasty, please call 215-572-7744 to make an appointment. If appointments are booked prior to December 25, patients will receive an additional $250 off their cosmetic procedure.



To reserve a space at the Lips, Lines & Lashes event, please call 215-706-3570 today.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.