Dr. Genter Announces May 2013 Specials

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Dr. Genter has recently announced his May 2013 specials. Offering plastic surgery in Bucks County, Philadelphia, and other counties and surrounding areas since 1984, Dr. Genter will have something for everyone in order to guarantee that they capture the look they want to achieve for the summer and fall of 2013.



For those who are looking to give their face a lift this summer, Dr. Genter specializes in performing neck lifts as well as upper and lower eyelid lifts. Therefore, for those who are looking to spring into a new and fresh look this season, Dr. Genter and his team will be able to design a special package in order to make any patient’s dream a reality. When it comes to facelifts, Dr. Genter is also offering 12, 18 and 24 month interest free financing.



Sold only through board certified plastic surgeons, Gummy Bear Implants are also now available from Dr. Genter. Natural and soft to the touch, Gummy Bear implants maintain their original shape for a much longer time when compared to silicone or saline implants. However, for those who are in interested in receiving a breast augmentation and are looking for saline implants, Dr. Genter is also offering saline breast augmentations for just $6,000 with 24 month interest free financing. In order to receive this special price, patients must also book by June 30th 2013.



Last but not least, May is Skin Care Awareness Month, and when patients purchase any Med Spa services (including Botox, Juvederm and Laser Hair Removal) during the month of May, they will qualify for 10% off an SPF product in honor of their skin’s ultimate health and well-being.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.