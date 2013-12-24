Dr. Genter Announces Surgery Savings This Holiday Season

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- As the holiday season is approaching and many individuals will be getting together with family and friends, many of these people will want to make sure that they look their best. Cosmetic surgery and treatments with injectables can effectively make patients appear younger and slimmer, depending on the procedure. To help celebrate the holiday season with his patients, Dr. Genter, a prominent cosmetic surgeon, is pleased to announce he will now be offering special discounted prices for cosmetic surgery. There are specials for a variety of procedures, each available to redeem until December 31st 2013.



If interested in cosmetic surgery for the holidays, patients can have the chance to receive $500 off the surgery of their choice. However, this deal excludes tummy tucks and breast augmentations. When a patient needs liposuction to remove unwanted fat around the hips, back, or thighs, they can receive $500 off the procedure and look their best when the holidays arrive. This special is also valid for facelifts, necklifts, as well as breast lifts. Whether an individual is experiencing signs of aging in their face, have heavy wrinkles, or loose skin in the face and neck, a surgery from Dr. Genter can restore the appearance of the individual and leave him or her completely satisfied with a new look.



Patients are encouraged to make their surgery appointments as soon as possible in order to take advantage of these special prices. Additionally, for those men or women who wish to provide the gift of youth and beauty, Dr. Genter is offering holiday gift certificates to any person interested. For the price of $100, individuals will receive a gift certificate that totals $125. This offer is limited to two gift certificates per person and they will expire on December 31st, 2014. For more information about the services of Dr. Genter, or to make an appointment, please call 215-572-7744 or visit his website today.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.