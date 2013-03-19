Dr. Genter Introduces New Wellness and Anti-Aging Products Into His Practice

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Dr. Genter, a plastic surgeon based out of Jenkintown, PA, has just announced that he is introducing new wellness and anti-aging treatments in his practice. He will be using Pharmanex and NuSkin products to promote the health and welfare of his patients and introduce anti-aging agents that actually change the way genes express themselves.



Most of the time, getting older means looking older. However, the negative connotation associated with a person telling another how old he or she is can be lessened with the aid of an anti-aging treatment. In regards to his new wellness and anti-aging products, Dr. Genter says, “I will be offering a chance for patients to be scanned by our new BioPhotonic Scanner to measure the levels of antioxidants in their system. The NuSkin and Pharmanex Products use nano technology to allow better penetration of the nutraceutical agents into our system and better penetration for the NuSkin skin care products to rejuvenate our skin.” Those who are mindful of their current or future health, or are concerned with how they look, should consider getting scanned by Dr. Genter’s BioPhotonic Scanner. Immediately after a patient is scanned, Dr. Genter will have a better look at how stable or unstable the level of carotenoid antioxidants in the person’s body is.



Focused on creating trust and establishing the proper communication with all of his patients, Dr. Genter provides plastic surgery in Bucks County, Philadelphia, and all of its other surrounding counties. Every member of the staff at Dr. Genter’s office is there to help patients get the information they need to make the best decisions possible when it comes to the procedures that they offer. Those who are interested in plastic surgery, or are interested in hearing more about Dr. Genter’s new wellness and anti-aging treatments can call the office at 215-572-77-44, or visit http://www.drgenter.com.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.