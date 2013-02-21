Dr. Genter Is Now Available for Mommy Makeover Procedures in Philadelphia, PA

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- For a lot of women, there is nothing better than becoming a mother for the first time. However, these days a modern mother’s day is more eventful than ever, and it makes it even harder to get their pre-pregnancy body shape back. Therefore, for those mothers who are considering plastic surgery in Bucks County or the Philadelphia, PA area, Dr. Genter is now offering mommy makeover procedures that include abdominoplasty, breast enhancement, and more in his Jenkintown, PA, office.



For those women who are seeking a post-pregnancy tummy tuck, Dr. Genter will be able to remove any excess fat or skin, and also restore weakened and separated muscles (if needed) to create a women’s pre-pregnancy shape. Dr. Genter would also like to stress that while the results of his abdominoplasty procedures are long-lasting, the tummy tuck procedure can be diminished if there are any fluctuations in the woman’s weight. Therefore, it is important to follow a good diet and exercise regimen after the procedure.



After breastfeeding, there is a high chance that a mother’s breasts may droop and become overly stretched. Therefore, for those mothers who are seeking a breast lift in Bucks County, they can come to Dr. Genter to either receive breast lift surgery, breast augmentation surgery, or even a breast reduction surgery. During any breast surgery, Dr. Genter will be able to both reposition and reshape the mother’s breasts so that she is able to regain her pre-pregnancy breast size and firmness.



A mommy makeover procedure can give a woman the ideal body shape she is looking for after her pregnancy. To hear more about Dr. Genter’s mommy makeover procedures now available in Philadelphia, or to hear more about his Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center, please visit www.drgenter.com.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.