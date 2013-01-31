Dr. Genter Is Now Currently Available for Consultations Regarding Any Plastic Surgery Procedure

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- It is no secret that everyone wants to be the best person they can be, and when it comes to appearances, a small few are able to attain their ideal selves without some sort of help from a plastic surgeon. Dr. Genter is available to help, and is also now available for consultations regarding any type of plastic surgery procedure.



Being among the top doctors for breast implants in Philadelphia, Dr. Genter has worked on countless patients and has fulfilled each of their individual wants as well as all expectations, especially with the new shaped breast implant from the Sientra Company.



When it comes to liposuction in Philadelphia Dr. Genter is the go to doctor. Here is a testimonial from a recent patient to Dr. Genter and the staff at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Philadelphia: “Dear Dr. Genter, I just wanted to express my sincere appreciation for everything you’ve done for me. You have gone out of your way to make me happy and that’s something I will never forget. You are a truly wonderful, kind person and an exceptional doctor.” Judi K.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center. Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he returned to his home state in 1984 and began his practice in a university setting. Dr. Genter preforms everything from breast implants to liposuction in Philadelphia as well as helping those who need plastic surgery due to medical reasons, and does immaculate work in all the surgeries he performs.



