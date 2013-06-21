Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- This past February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a silicone breast implant that is shaped like a teardrop, and that will significantly lower the chance of leakage due to its highly cohesive silicone gel. Known as the Natrelle 410—or the Gummy Bear Breast Implant, this implant is soft to the touch, but also has the ability to hold its shape for a much longer time than regular silicone or saline breast implants. As a board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Genter is now offering gummy bear breast implants to those who are looking to get breast implants in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Montgomery County, PA.



Like many other gel implants, the Gummy Bear Breast Implant is available for cosmetic breast augmentation in women who are over twenty two years old, and for those who are opting for a post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. Furthermore, these Gummy Bear Breast Implants are also ideal for those women who have very little natural breast tissue as they come in a number of different sizes. Being a “teardrop” shaped, or anatomical looking breast implants, the Gummy Bear Breast Implants are even more ideal to have because they are designed to look more like the shape of natural breasts. Therefore, this will not only allow a patient to enjoy their new breast augmentation, but they will also be able to have a breast implants that are the closest to providing a natural shape and look.



As a plastic surgeon, Dr. Genter believes that all of his patients should be able to choose from a number of breast implant options, and thus makes sure that they are aware of the advantages associated with each implant that he offers. To read more about the pros and cons of choosing one breast implant option over the other please visit his website www.drgenter.com, or give his office a call at 215-572-7744 for more information or to schedule a consultation.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.