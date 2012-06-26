Dr. Genter Named the Best Plastic Surgeon in Montgomery County

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Philadelphia plastic surgeon, Dr. Bruce Genter has been named by voters as one of the best plastic surgeons in Montgomery County by readers. The Philadelphia practice offers complete skin care services such as micro peels, deep chemical peels, laser skin tightening, and laser removal of unwanted spider veins. They are experts in the use of Botox and various injectable fillers for patients desiring less invasive treatments.



The decision to undergo any cosmetic medical treatment deserves careful consideration. As there are wide varieties of treatment options available, it is important that patients spend time getting expert advice. Whether it’s changing or refining someone’s appearance or reducing the effects of aging, Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Bruce Genter and staff of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery/Skin Care Center offer the expertise that patients need to help them make the right cosmetic enhancement decisions.



Plastic surgery has become increasingly popular and accessible in today’s world. It is generally performed to improve the aesthetic appeal and change unflattering features. The renowned plastic surgeon in Bucks County also performs cosmetic procedures of breast, body, and face. Through one of the procedures, Dr. Genter can help correct unwanted physical defects or enhance a part of one’s body to satisfy their personal appearance. Dr. Genter also provides a wide range of reconstructive surgery to restore body function and correct physical inabilities.



About Dr. Bruce Genter

Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Bruce Genter has over 25 years of experience. The renowned plastic surgeon is consistently rated a top Philadelphia plastic surgeon and contributes greatly to the local community as an educating leader in several different professional societies. Dr. Genter is widely known for his surgical artistry in rhinoplasty, facial surgery, breast augmentation, reconstructive breast surgery, "Mommy Makeovers," and body contouring after weight loss. Patients have turned to Dr. Genter for correction of unsatisfactory surgical results and reconstruction of defects after trauma or cancer surgery. To learn more visit http://www.drgenter.com/