Dr. Genter Now Granting Beach Body Wishes This Summer, with Laser Hair Removal and Botox Specials

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- People searching for the easiest way to obtain a beach body for the summer don’t have to look further than Dr. Genter and his Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center located in Jenkintown, PA. The board-certified plastic surgeon announces new beach body specials this June, which will have everybody in tip-top shape, including his popular, Body By Genter™.



One of the many gifts Body By Genter™ offers patients is the perfect breasts. This June, Dr. Genter is offering Sientra Gummy Bear Breast Implants for $6,500. Dr. Genter is one of the first surgeons to use these new implants and is also offering a Bosom Buddy Special, giving patients a chance to spread the joy to their friends. By booking their breast augmentations this summer, patients can receive a special “Get Glam on Us” gift certificate towards 20 units of Botox. A new patient of the practice, who is interested in making an appointment for Botox in Philadelphia, can take advantage of this special offer.



Dr. Genter is also offering laser hair removal specials this June, giving patients a chance to get rid of unwanted hair. Patients in need of laser hair removal in Philadelphia will receive 50% off the practice’s combination treatment packages. The practice is also offering a “Buy One, Get One Free,” deal on IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), which is a photo facial treatment that selectively removes dark lesions and age spots with ultra-precise wavelengths of light.



Patients can also earn money by connecting with Dr. Genter on social media. By “liking” the Dr. Genter Facebook page, patients can win a $250 gift certificate. By following Dr. Genter on Facebook, patients can learn more information about improving their overall well-being. To “like” Dr. Genter on Facebook, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/aestheticplasticsurgerycenter.



Along with these specials, current and new patients can find more May specials by visiting: http://www.drgenter.com/specials.html. By viewing these specials, patients, new or current, can find the perfect surgery they need to bring out their beauty this summer.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more, please visit http://www.drgenter.com.