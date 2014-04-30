Dr. Genter Now Offering New Summer Specials to Help Turn Dream Body Into Reality

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- When women think of summer, the first thing they want for themselves is a glamorous makeover that will turn heads and garner attention. An ideal way to achieve the perfect body for the summer is by heading over to drgenter.com to see which specials are needed to have every cosmetic wish granted. From Rhinoplasty to liposuction, Dr. Genter is available to grant everyone’s wishes for a summer makeover. He is the leader of the beach body headquarters at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center and is offering new summer specials that will turn dream bodies into real bodies.



Patients of Dr. Genter can capture their perfect look with the new summer special that offers $500 off a surgery of their choice. It’s never too early to think about a breast lift, face lift, neck lift, eyelid surgery, or rhinoplasty and with summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to schedule a consultation. To receive the $500 off, the surgery chosen must be over $10,000, however, surgeries that cost under $10,000 off will be subject to $250 off. This special is valid until April 30th, 2014. Tummy Tucks and Breast Augmentations are not included in this special.



Dr. Genter is also pleased to announce that there are new CareCredit plans now available for convenient financing for patients. Patients can apply for CareCredit by visiting Dr. Genter’s website and can also contact his office to speak about new creative financing plans. Dr. Genter and his staff are available to help patients make their cosmetic surgery dreams real.



More summertime cosmetic surgery specials can be found on his website. To schedule a consultation, please call 215-572-7744.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more, please visit http://www.drgenter.com.