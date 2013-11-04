Dr. Genter Now Offering Rhinoplasty Procedures This Fall Season

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- For those who are uncomfortable with their nose or have fractured their nose in the past and it now appears asymmetrical, Dr. Genter is pleased to announce he will now be offering his clients procedures for rhinoplasty this fall 2013 season. The nose is an extremely visible facial feature, and undergoing a surgical procedure to alter the appearance of a nose can improve the appearance and nasal function of the patient without causing too much of a change.



Rhinoplasty, or a nose job, is common for people who have trouble with nasal breathing, have had an accident or suffered a severe facial injury, or for cosmetic reasons wish to improve facial symmetry. When interested in a rhinoplasty in Philadelphia, Dr. Genter will make a minor incision inside the nose to restructure the cartilage and bone structure.



To improve nasal breathing for medical reasons, a septoplasty can be performed. The procedure helps patients with difficulty with nasal breathing, or those whose cartilage is off-center. The procedure will repair the nasal cavity, resulting in easier breathing through the nose and less snoring.



For those with cosmetic motives for a rhinoplasty surgery, Dr. Genter will enhance their nose to improve self-esteem and self-confidence. Whether the nose is too small, too big, or there is a bump that the patient dislikes, Dr. Genter can perform the surgery in a way that will leave his patients in complete satisfaction.



Upon completion of the procedure, patients may experience swelling and nosebleeds for a few days until the healing process is completed and the overall appearance of the nose is improved.



In addition to his services for rhinoplasty and facial surgeries, Dr. Genter will also perform his services for breast and body surgeries, including breast augmentation in Bucks County. Breast augmentation, or breast implantation, involves placement of saline or silicone implants that effectively enlarge the size of the breasts, while improving the shape and increasing the self-confidence of the patient.



For more information regarding the procedure of rhinoplasty, or to inquire on the prices for breast augmentations, please call the offices of Dr. Genter at 215-572-7744 or visit his website for an overview of the cosmetic surgeries and procedures he will perform.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.