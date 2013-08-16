Dr. Genter Now Offering Sensational Summer Savings in August

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Dr. Genter, an American Board certified plastic surgeon, specializing in cosmetic surgeries on the breast, body and face is pleased to announce new specials for the month of August. Using some of the finest methods of treatment to fully satisfy his patients, Dr. Genter is offering savings in multiple areas of treatment.



As one of the best plastic surgeons in the Philadelphia area, new patients can visit the offices of Dr. Genter in Jenkintown, PA to receive a signature skin peel for just $100 from August 19-23. This procedure will give patients a sense of how Dr. Genter works and they can proceed to inquire about other surgeries, such as face lifts, breast augmentation and mommy makeovers.



Genter is a specialist in procedures concerning mommy makeovers in Philadelphia. For those women who wish to eliminate any post-pregnancy signs on their bodies, Dr. Genter gives his patients the gratification of improved self-confidence. He will erase any marks through procedures such as liposuction and tummy tucks. Losing unwanted fat after pregnancies can be a very difficult task and many women will be unsatisfied with the loose skin. Performing a tummy tuck in Bucks County and the surrounding Philadelphia area is a focal point of Dr. Genter and requires different methods of abdominoplasty. Those who wish to receive a consultation can call 215-572-7744 today.



Other specials for patients this month include $75 off one syringe of Juvederm, an FDA approved wrinkle filler and perfect for patients who wish to hide their wrinkles. These treatments can cost up to $800, so take advantage of this special offer as soon as possible. Those interested in Botox treatments can make an appointment to receive 20 percent off. Botox also reduces wrinkles and relaxes facial muscles which make the face appear younger.



In addition, patients can treat themselves to 10 percent off any product of their choice with an opportunity to spin Dr. Genter’s wheel to win skincare products, treatments and other instant prizes. These specials are on a limited basis, so be sure to schedule appointments in advance. To find out more information about Dr. Genter and the services he provides, please visit his website.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.