Dr. Genter Now Offering Sientra Gummy Bear Breast Implants & More This Summer

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Dr. Genter, a board certified plastic surgeon who offers Botox in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Montgomery County, is now offering Sientra Gummy Bear Breast Implants and more this summer. Additionally, Dr. Genter is still offering his preventative health program, and he also has the ability to scan a patient’s level of antioxidants using his BioPhotonic Scanner for those who are concerned with their current and future health and look. Last but not least, Dr. Genter is also offering an excellent new line of skin products that can restore elastin and collagen to the skin. For a look at all of his current specials and offers, people can either visit his website and view his “Specials” page, or visit his official Facebook page.



When it comes to liposuction in Philadelphia, Dr. Genter offers nothing but the best. In fact, right now he is offering a special that includes Abdominoplasty plus one area of liposuction for just $10,500. Those who are interested in receiving a breast augmentation with a breast lift can also have the option of cashing in on their current special of $9,500 for silicone or saline implants.



Interested in hearing more about Dr. Genter’s Sientra Gummy Bear Breast Implants? Dr. Genter is one of the first surgeons authorized to perform breast enhancement surgery with these exciting new implants, and he is now taking consultations for those who are interested in hearing more about them. What’s more, Dr. Genter is also offering these amazing Sientra Gummy Bear Breast Implants for just $6,300.



For those who are interested in hearing more about Dr. Genter and what some of his previous patients have had to say about their experience, he invites all of those interested to check out the “Testimonials” page on his website. Reading the testimonials on his website will certainly have a potential patient or person convinced about just how much of an accomplished and personable plastic surgeon Dr. Genter truly is. “Having the ability to improve someone’s life through enhancing their appearance is a gift I never take for granted,” says Dr. Genter, and this sentiment will certainly be proven true for all of those who choose Dr. Genter as their plastic surgeon.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.