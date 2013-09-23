Dr. Genter Now Offering Variety of Specials During Fall Season

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- For women who wish to enhance their beauty, Dr. Genter, certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is pleased to announce he is now offering super savings on a variety of skin treatments. Whether choosing to receive cosmetic surgery, laser hair removal, skin peels, or a weight loss program, Dr. Genter has specials for any area of need.



If interested in cosmetic surgery, patients will receive $500 off the surgery of choice—excluding breast augmentation—until September 30. Due to the high demand of cosmetic surgeries, patients are encouraged to make an appointment as soon as possible. Cosmetic surgeries include liposuction, facelifts, necklifts, breast lifts, or blepharoplasty. One of the most renowned plastic surgeons in Philadelphia, Dr. Genter has discounts on skin treatments and injectable procedures, including juvederm for the lips and botox to reduce wrinkles on the face. For those patients interested in botox in Philadelphia, they have the opportunity to get rid of wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead in an effort to appear younger.



Offering liposuction in Philadelphia, Dr. Genter will thoroughly remove fat in various areas of the body including thighs, hips, back, chest, and buttocks. He operates using different methods, adapting to the advancing technologies and utilizing laser and ultrasonic liposuction. However, he still prefers the tumescent procedure to provide his patients with the results they are looking for.



Adding to his super savings at the end of summer, patients will receive 50 percent off laser hair removal. If there’s excess hair growth on any part of the body, Dr. Genter can remove up to 80 percent of hair in the first treatment. For skin treatments, Dr. Genter is also offering a special on post-summer skin peels for those who wish to retain that illuminating skin throughout the winter months. Patients can receive up to three peels for just $300 to balance pigment.



To get the body physique ready for the holidays, Dr. Genter is allowing existing and potential patients to make an appointment by October 31 and receive an additional $250 off their cosmetic procedure. For more information about the plethora of specials offered by Dr. Genter or to get a better understanding of the services and specialties he offers, please call 215-572-7744 today.



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center.



To hear more please visit http://www.drgenter.com.