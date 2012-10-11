Dr. Genter Now Provides Breast Augmentation Services in Philadelphia, PA

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Dr. Genter now provides breast augmentation and breast implants to many clients in Bucks County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia. A recent study showed that more than 350,000 women in the United States had a breast augmentation in 2008. This surgery is growing in popularity because it continues to be one of the most satisfying cosmetic surgeries available for women. Dr. Genter’s plastic surgery team strives to be the best place to get breast implants in Philadelphia, from a client’s first phone call, through their consultation, and the entire life-changing process.



Breast augmentation involves the surgical placement of a saline or silicone breast implant in a location centered below the nipple. Many times, women will go through with a breast augmentation because they may not feel confident in the way they look. By increasing the size and improving the shape of the breast, a woman will receive many benefits including having increased confidence and more clothing options.



A recent client had this to say about having breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Genter and his staff: “They were extremely knowledgeable, gave me all the time I needed, answered all questions and helped me from beginning to end. He did great work and if I ever decide to do anything else I would go back to him in a heartbeat. He also has wonderful bedside manners!”



About Dr. Genter

Bruce E. Genter, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a native Philadelphian. Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, Dr. Genter completed his General Surgery training in New York and his Plastic Surgery residency at Yale University Medical Center. Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he returned to his home state in 1984 and began his practice in a university setting. Dr. Bruce Genter serves the Philadelphia area, convenient to Montgomery and Bucks County, PA.



To learn more about breast augmentation in Philadelphia including its risks, benefits, cost and the many options available visit http://www.drgenter.com/.