When Indiana-based developmental optometrist Dr. Geoff Heddle was looking to take a new approach and build a fresh look for his practice, he knew that it would be a difficult task to tackle by himself. As a result, he began seeking a company who could focus on his marketing presence so he could focus on providing patients the best care possible. After talking with other developmental optometrists, he learned about RevBuilders Marketing, located in Northern Virginia, and enlisted their help to create a brand new feel for the business, from business cards to stationery to a new website.



“My passion, and what provides me with the most enjoyment, is taking care of my patients,” says Dr. Geoff Heddle. “At my commencement ceremony in optometry school, the keynote speaker advised us to, ‘Always keep the main thing, the main thing,’ and those words have stuck with me. When facing a brand redesign, I chose to do exactly that and focus on my main thing, taking care of my patients, and let a marketing company like RevBuilders do what they do best.”



Dr. Heddle has worked for a wide variety of clinics throughout the country, including sports clinics for professional athletes. His practice in Osceola marks his first effort to own a private practice. “Finding RevBuilders was a lucky break for me,” he claims. “They helped create a brand for me, and the best part is that I’m not done with them yet. They will continue to help me by supporting marketing efforts for my practice. By helping me ‘build’ my practice, they’ll allow me to keep focusing on my patients.”



“Dr. Heddle is an absolute joy to work with,” says Matthew Small, Senior Graphic Designer at RevBuilders Marketing. “The demeanor and general attitude he carries, both towards our system of brand development and his line of work is unmatched. I sincerely enjoyed creating and implementing Dr. Heddle's brand.”



“We look forward to continuing to support Dr. Heddle’s marketing efforts,” says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders. “We’re eager to take on marketing responsibility so that Dr. Heddle can focus on his clients.”



About Dr. Heddle

Dr. Geoff Heddle has been providing for the vision needs of children of all ages as well as adults for over 10 years. His diverse experience includes time with professional sports teams as a vision consultant and medical team member as well as with police forces and Head Start school programs. Dr. Heddle is an associate of the College of Optometrists in Visual Development and is a member of multiple optometric professional organizations. For more information about Dr. Geoff Heddle’s developmental optometry practice, visit HeddleVisionTherapy.com.