Dr. Ginny Jen Providing Clients with Psychic Readings for Babies

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Psychic readings have been taking place for a number of years. However, the newest trend in the psychic world is baby psychic readings! Yes, you read it correctly; you can now have a reading done for your unborn or newborn child! It is spreading like wildfire according to Dr. Ginny Jen from http://www.drginny.com.



How it began

Dr. Ginny Jen started providing her clients with Baby Readings that are referred to as “Psychic Baby Gift of the Future” several years ago. Now customers are really picking up on the “Psychic Baby Gift of the Future”. This is because expectant mothers are wondering about what their baby is going to be like. It is a question that expectant moms have been wondering since the beginning of time. Women just want to know that their bundle of joy is going to be okay and that they have a positive future in store for them.



Who Is Having These Reading Done?

Dr. Ginny deals with clients who range from Hollywood celebrities, sport stars, to even CEO’s. The world is now realizing that the “Psychic Baby Gift of the Future” is just like any other reading. But, it does make an excellent baby gift for an expectant mom. In the past year Dr. Ginny has provided customers with more than 2,600 “Psychic Baby Gift of the Future” services and those numbers are rapidly increasing. She is already known as the go to person for psychic readings because she never reveals who her clients are. However, you can check her credibility by searching the web. You will see her referred to on celebrity blogs, Twitter, and more. One of her clients states, “Wow, she told me what the personality traits of our unborn child would be. It shocked me because it was a combination of the traits that my husband and I have. She even revealed who my unborn child’s guardian angel is. What was so neat was that it was the Angel my mother used to tell me watched over me when I was a little girl. I loved this, it was one of the best baby shower gifts I received and I got to read it to all the women at my shower. What fun!



Dr. Ginny says she received a request from a high profile Hollywood actress a couple of years ago and the “Psychic Baby Gift of the Future” just took off from there. However, Dr. Ginny does have one rule with her readings. She will not state the sex of the baby if the parents do not already know. She believes that is something that is between the parents and god. Dr. Ginny says from her experience parents love getting their readings when their baby shower is near so they can have it read during the shower. Others give the expectant parents a gift certificate for the reading so the future parents can do it when they are alone. However, the most popular requests she gets is for the reading to arrive in time to be read at the baby shower. Currently, her statistics are showing 70% of her customers prefer to have the reading done that way. In fact, she says that it is so popular that she has a hard time keeping up! At this very moment she even has a waiting list.



Dr. Ginny’s Credentials

When it comes to Dr. Ginny’s credentials they are pretty impressive. She holds a PhD in Spiritual Counseling & The Philosophy of Metaphysical Science’s and is an Ordained Minister. 20 years ago she became a licensed certified hypnotist. Currently, she hosts two BTR psychic and paranormal radio shows while consulting with paranormal groups throughout the world. In fact, you have probably seen her in one of the shows before. She also hosts the award winning Christian Psychic Café that attracts listeners and callers from around the world. She has been voted the Best Psychic in the USA 9 years in a row by N.A.P.S.



How to Get Your Reading

If you want to give the gift of the future at your next baby shower visit her website and see what the future has in store for you or the expectant parents in your life!



Article Written By: Victoria Penscot

Contact Info:

Dr. Ginny Jen

800-375-3446

120 W. SR 434

Winter Springs Florida 32708