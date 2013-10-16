Dr. Grant Burdick and the Dental Clinic, Now Offers Complete Teeth Cleanings and Cosmetic Dentistry

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Dr. Grant Burdick and the team at Designed Smiles, with experience of over 25 years, now offer teeth cleanings and checkups at their Dental Clinics. Their Brea dentists know the best way to keep smiles healthy and clean before any future problems arise. They now offer complete teeth cleanings and checkups, and recommend patients get this done at least every six months.



Dr. Grant Burdick and his cosmetic dentistry orange county provides quality cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, and sedative dentistry service and also offers teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, Invisalign clear braces, and more.



One of the representatives at Dr. Grant Burdick’s Designed Smiles stated, “Cosmetic dentistry has the capacity to transform people's smiles, increasing their self-confidence and making them proud to show their pearly whites in public. We are always in favor of using advanced medicine and hence our dentists can perform these smile-saving procedures more quickly and comfortably than ever before.”



Serving Brea, Fullerton, and La Habra, Designed Smiles offers porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, Invisalign clear braces, smile makeovers, and more. Their Invisalign in Brea is unique and is comprised of custom-molded, clear plastic aligners that gradually straighten teeth without the sharp metal of traditional braces.



Their Anaheim dentistry office, with the use of the latest equipment, helps patients in Anaheim, from all walks of life including men and women of all ages, experience how Designed Smiles Dentist Dr. Burdick takes care of his patients and how much brighter their smiles can be after treatment.



About Dr. Grant Burdick

Dr. Grant Burdick is the premier family and cosmetic dentistry practice serving all of Orange County. With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and cutting edge dental treatments, Designed Smiles’ dentist, Dr. Burdick, can help patients achieve a glowing smile. For more than two decades Designed Smiles has served the areas of Brea, La Habra, Whittier, Fullerton and Yorba Linda. Dentist Dr. Burdick continues to build a reputation as one of the most sought after Orange County dentists in practice today.



To know more, please visit: http://www.designedsmiles.com/.



Contact :

Designed Smiles

1770 East Lambert Rd. #110

Brea, CA 92821