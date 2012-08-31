Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. to Be Guest Speaker at Spectracell Laboratories Education Program in September of 2012

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® proudly announces that Founder and Medical Director Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. will be a guest speaker on the topic of Telomere Testing at an educational forum sponsored by Spectracell laboratories in September 2012. The anti-aging doctor specializes in Age Management Medicine including Integrative Medicine, Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy and Telomere assessment, and when indicated, TA-65 supplementation.



Today’s healthcare continuum has a much greater understanding of the role that telomeres play in the progression of biologic aging and the development of therapies for Anti Aging. In September, health care practitioners will participate in an evening forum as Spectracell Laboratories welcomes Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. as guest speaker for the leading testing laboratory. Dr. Bartnof is the Founder and Medical Director at the California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute®, and is recognized as a leading specialist in Age Management Medicine including Integrative Medicine and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.



The Anti Aging Doctor will be speaking on several topics including “Utilizing Telomere Testing in the Clinical Setting,” “Epidemiology of Telomeres with Lifespan,” and “Animal Models of Telomere Length Modulation.” Dr. Bartnof will also be presenting a number of human case studies utilizing Telomere Testing to bring further context. The CLIA-accredited SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc. has become a leader in integrative and nutritional testing and also provides innovative diagnostic analysis of telomeres that is a part of the emerging field of Anti-Aging Medicine.



“We have made some great strides in our understanding of Telomeres as well as in the development of treatments that have become effective in modulating biologic aging,” said Dr. Bartnof. “I am very excited to be invited to speak on some of those strides for one of the country’s leading laboratories.” For more information, please visit http://www.DrBartnof.com



About Harvey S. Bartnof, MD

Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. is Founder and Medical Director at California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® in San Francisco, California. He is a graduate of University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine where he received Honors in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Clinical Pharmacology, and Otolaryngology. His post-graduate training in Internal Medicine was at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. He served on the Clinical Faculty at U.C. San Francisco School of Medicine for 8 years. In addition, Dr. Bartnof is Visiting Professor of Medicine at Liaoning Medical College and Shenyang Medical College in the People’s Republic of China. Dr. Bartnof has hosted an Internet Radioshow called, “Age Management Medicine in the 21st Century” on http://www.VoiceAmerica.com. Additionally, he has lectured about Age Management Medicine and Bio-Mimetic Hormone Replacement Therapy to physicians in China; the U.S. Age Management Medicine Group; and, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. He is currently a member of the Endocrine Society and the Bio-Identical Hormone Society. Dr. Bartnof practices full-time Age Management Medicine, including Preventive and Personalized Medicine and Bio-Mimetic Hormone Replacement Therapy.