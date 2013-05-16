Dr. Honor Warns of Risks Associated with Untreated Sleep Apnea

Newington, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Dr. Barbara Honor of The Dental Center, LLC helps treat sleep apnea through different options including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), oral appliances and surgery. Sleep apnea causes people to stop breathing repeatedly during their sleep, sometimes hundreds of times during the night, and often for a minute or longer. In most cases, the sleeper is unaware of the stoppages in breath because they don’t trigger a full awakening. “If left untreated, it can have serious and life-shortening consequences, including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, automobile accidents caused by falling asleep at the wheel, diabetes, depression and other ailments” states Dr. Honor.



In order to diagnose sleep apnea, a sleep study is required using a polysomnogram in a sleep laboratory or home sleep study. Dr. Barbara Honor explains, “A physician should be the one to diagnose the sleep disorder and then the doctors at The Dental Center LLC will work closely together with the physician to establish the best treatment.” Treatment options will vary depending on the level of sleep disorder and close consultation with the treating physician is required.



Signs and symptoms of sleep apnea include loud snoring, choking or gasping during sleep, fighting sleepiness during the day, morning headaches, memory or learning problems, feeling irritable, not being able to concentrate on your work, mood swings or personality changes, dry throat when you wake up and frequent urination at night.



Dr. Honor graduated from Emory University in 1984 and The University of Connecticut school of Dental Medicine in 1988. After completion of a General Practice Residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, CT, she began her career in private practice.



Dr. Honor has served on the staff at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. She currently serves as a mentor in a program for UCONN Dental School students. She was recently named a Top Dentist in Connecticut magazine’s 2010 survey of Connecticut dentists. Dr. Honor is a member of the American Dental Association, the Connecticut State Dental Association, and the Hartford Dental Society. Dr. Honor sees patients in the The Dental Center's Bloomfield office.



To find out more about sleep apnea, including diagnosis and treatment options, contact Dr. Honor at The Dental Center, LLC’s Bloomfield location at (860) 242-1230 or CLICK HERE for more information.



For more information go to:

Sleep apnea - Mayo Clinic

American Sleep Apnea Association