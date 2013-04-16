Dr Hulbert Offers New Chiropractic Patients in Sacramento Discounted Rates

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Chiropractic care is the most popular natural health choice in the United States. Every day, patients across the country undergo chiropractic treatment to alleviate the body’s aches and pains and access other surprising health benefits.



DrHulbert.com has been gaining attention from Sacramento residents for their level of professional chiropractic care. Based in Sacramento, California, Dr. Bob Hulbert wants to help patients improve their health, eliminate stress, and begin living a pain-free lifestyle.



A spokesperson for DrHulbert.com explained how a good chiropractor in Sacramento can alleviate pain in patients:



“Chiropractic care enjoys one of the most powerful natural healing abilities in the world. It involves treating patients with manual and manipulative therapy in order to diagnose, heal, and prevent a number of different medical conditions. Chiropractic care has been practiced for over a century and is valued throughout the world for its pain-relieving properties.”



At the DrHulbert.com website, visitors will learn more about the chiropractic services offered by Dr. Hulbert. The website includes an ‘About Us’ section as well as a ‘Meet Us’ section that introduces Dr. Hulbert and his staff. There is also a video highlights section that features TV commercial advertisements, patient success stories, and the personal story of Dr. Hulbert.



Those who have never experienced chiropractic care before may want to visit the ‘new patients’ section of the website. There, visitors will learn more about how chiropractic care works, along with what will happen during the first visit to the clinic. The webpage also features a virtual tour of the clinic itself as well as a frequently asked questions section.



As the DrHulbert.com spokesperson explains, Dr. Hulbert is excited to begin offering a discount to all new patients:



“Dr. Hulbert recently announced a new patient discount. For a price of just $67, new patients can experience the wondrous healing properties of chiropractic care.”



Thanks to the chiropractic services offered by Dr. Hulbert, patients in Sacramento and surrounding areas know what it’s like to be pain-free again. Those interested in learning more about the new patient discount or wanting to schedule an appointment today can visit DrHulbert.com for more information.



About DrHulbert.com

DrHulbert.com is the online home of Dr. Bob Hulbert, a chiropractic care specialist based in Sacramento, California. Dr. Hulbert is currently offering a special discount to all new patients. For more information, please visit: http://www.drhulbert.com