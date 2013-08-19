Dr. Ivan Goldsmith Awarded Best Doctor Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Best Doctor in Las Vegas awarded to Doctor Goldsmith by the TrimCare staff. Dr Goldsmith is triple board certified physician in the State of Nevada. Dr. Goldsmith has been practicing medicine for over 30 years in the Las Vegas valley.



It is our honor to vote Dr. Goldsmith the "Best Doctor in Las Vegas". Doctor Goldsmith is without a doubt the best physician in Las Vegas, if not the whole state of Nevada. His dedication to his patients in unparallelled.



Doctor Goldsmith is dedicated to helping his patients get healthy and live longer. If you would like to be seen with the best doctor in Las Vegas, please call 702-878-8888 Now!!!



TrimCare

5375 S Fort Apache Rd #102

Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 878-8888

http://www.TrimCare.com