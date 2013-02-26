Dr. Jay Parnes Installs Digital X-Ray Machine

Fairport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Digital x-rays allow Dr. Parnes and the rest of the team better visibility of the entire tooth and root structure, as well as surrounding bone and tissue. Dr. Parnes stated “digital x-rays give us the opportunity to detect and diagnose issues before they are visible to the naked eye, and before they can cause significant damage and pain.” Dr. Parnes noted that, "communication with patients is easier because they can see what he sees and the patients like it because it takes less time than traditional x-rays.” In addition, digital x-rays are environmentally friendly because they don’t require chemical fixers and lead foils to develop the x-ray films. The chemical fixers and lead foils are discarded after use. The chemicals go into the public sewer system and the lead goes into the garbage.



To obtain a digital x-ray, a small sensor that is connected to a computer is placed in the mouth. A beam is sent through the teeth to the sensor, which records the image. Dr. Parnes and his staff can immediately view the digital x-rays on a computer screen to review the results. That means there is no more waiting for x-rays to be developed in a dark room. Dr. Parnes can also share the images with his patients so they can see what he is explaining about their oral condition.



