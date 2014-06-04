Dr Jill O'Donnell-Tormey, PhD, CEO & Director of Scientific Affairs of the Cancer Research Institute NY Joins Grace Gawler on Navigating the Cancer Maze to Talk About Cancer Immunotherapy Month

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Dr Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, PhD from Cancer Research Institute (CRI), also known as cancerresearch.org will join Grace Gawler host of Navigating the Cancer Maze program on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness) Friday, June 6, at 12 noon Pacific Time.



Dr O’Donnell–Tormey is proud to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind website devoted to cancer immunotherapy, also called immuno-oncology, designed specifically for cancer patients and their caregivers, TheAnswerToCancer.org Dr O’Donnell–Tormey says, “Our new website informs patients about these new treatments, and encourages them to talk with their doctors about immunotherapy.” Through http://TheAnswerToCancer.org, CRI seeks to engage, educate, and empower patients and their loved ones to learn more about cancer immunotherapy as a treatment option across numerous tumor types. The site provides a robust but accessible overview of the science behind cancer immunotherapy, detailed information about cancer immunotherapy clinical trials, and voices from the cancer immunotherapy community.



Grammy winner, Singer and Film Star Olivia Newton-John has also lent her support. Olivia Newton-John, herself a cancer “thriver,” will appear in a CRI Public Service Announcement (PSA) about cancer immunotherapy. Newton-John, who overcame breast cancer more than 20 years ago, is a vocal advocate for cancer patient health and wellness. She actively supports treatment and research through the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Austin Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, which is leading the way in cancer immunotherapy in Australia.



“As major advances in cancer immunotherapy begin to alter the landscape of cancer treatment, patients facing a cancer diagnosis need to be aware of immunotherapy as a potential treatment option for them,” said Dr.Jill O’Donnell-Tormey PhD. The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is the world’s only non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to transforming cancer patient care by advancing scientific efforts to develop new and effective immune system-based strategies to prevent, diagnose, treat, and eventually cure all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes three Nobel laureates and 26 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested $263 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities, and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment.



Launched to coincide with the kickoff in June of CRI’s second annual Cancer Immunotherapy Month, the new site includes powerful video and written stories of patients, told in their own words, of their experiences with cancer immunotherapy and how, in some cases, they were not expecting to survive and thanks to these new treatments are now in remission. Like the story of Pam Griffith, diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer, whose cancer was unresponsive to conventional therapy. In 2013, she enrolled in a clinical trial of an immunotherapy called nivolumab (BMS-936558), and within a month, her tumors melted away. Or the story of Father Dennis Billy; who enrolled in an immunotherapy clinical trial after a second recurrence of his acute lymphocytic leukemia. Using a technology called CAR T cell therapy, Father Billy’s doctors trained his own T cells (a key component of the immune system) to attack his cancer. Today, more than two years since treatment, he continues to be cancer free.



Building on the Cancer Research Institute’s more than 60-year commitment to advancing the science and understanding of cancer immunotherapy, the launch of “i’m the answer to cancer with the power of immunology” by way of TheAnswerToCancer.org website, represents the beginning of a new phase in CRI’s mission to conquer cancer through immunotherapy. Join the immunology revolution and lend your support to Immunology Month. More at http://www.gracegawlermedia.com



“Navigating the Cancer Maze” airs live on Fridays at 12 NOON Pacific time, 2 P.M. Central, 3 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness All shows will be available in Navigating the Cancer Maze Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel for on-demand and pod cast download http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com. Contact Executive Producer Sandra Rogers at 480-553-5756 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



ABOUT Grace Gawler and Navigating the Cancer Maze

2014 marks Grace Gawler’s 40 years assisting cancer patients to Navigate the Cancer Maze as effectively as possible. Navigating the Cancer Maze fulfils Grace’s vision to provide a sponsored show through her Charity, the Grace Gawler Institute, so that cancer patients can hear expert professionals discuss the latest breakthroughs and options for cancer treatment. The show also aims to give a platform for researchers and other not for profit organizations so that the community is aware of cancer related projects in need of support. At times Grace interviews caregivers and patients with authentic cancer survival stories. Sharing time-proven strategies in a “Let’s talk about it” atmosphere aims to inform and educate, making the journey through cancer more easeful through knowledge. The program is solutions focused for patients at all stages of cancer and provides tools for pre-planning for any setbacks that are likely to be met along the way. It is important to acknowledge the reality of a cancer diagnosis, while being authentic about process and keeping possibilities open. The best outcomes are experienced when the best of conventional medicine is paired with the best of complementary supported by a well informed and empowered patient. Navigating the Cancer Maze airs live every Friday at 12 Noon Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

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