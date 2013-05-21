Dr. John F. Murray Now Offering Keynote Speeches for Corporate Executives

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray is a sports psychologist in South Florida who has worked with athletes who play at the highest levels of their respective sports. Dr. Murray has been a practicing sports psychologist (and licensed psychologist in Florida) for almost 15 years now and he also has an extensive background as a competitive tennis player and tennis coach.



Dr. Murray is able to deliver keynote speeches that are both memorable and beneficial to all of those who listen. This includes those who are often referred to as “the corporate warriors”.



While working with many athletes including Tracy McGrady (7-time NBA All Star) and receiving accolades for his writings from the likes of NFL Films and Tom Flores (4-time Super Bowl Champion Coach), Dr. Murray has honed his abilities to help others while enhancing their mental toughness and overall capabilities. Working with elite athletes and executives does not simply add to Dr. Murray’s credentials. This makes it easier to get employees “on board” and paying attention to what he has to say during a keynote speech or seminar.



Dr. Murray has perfected the art of taking his sports psychology knowledge and applying it to many areas including the corporate world. Business executives and managers face the same types of mental challenges that an athlete may face on the field. These are people who need to perform under pressure, manage their stress levels, and be at the top of their game during the most important and defining moments.



In addition to keynote speeches, Dr. Murray also conducts seminars and one-on-one coaching sessions for corporate professionals. Dr. Murray’s goals in these sessions include increasing workplace enjoyment, increasing productivity, managing stress, coping with difficult challenges, and enhancing confidence.



Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services that are offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



About Dr. Murray

Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years. He is a best-selling author and columnist, media resource for sports psychology, keynote speaker, and seminar leader for business and sports groups worldwide on topics such as performance enhancement, mental health, general psychology, mental skills training, fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. He frequently appears on national television and radio, and his commentary is found in thousands of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals.



