Dr. John F. Murray Now Offering Keynote Speeches for Parents as Teachers

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray is a sports psychologist in South Florida who has worked with athletes who play at the highest levels of many different sports. Dr. Murray has been practicing sports psychology for almost 15 years and he also has an extensive background as a competitive tennis player. In addition to delivering keynote speeches, Dr. Murray leads corporate seminars, workshops, and executive coaching sessions. He also works with many clients on a one-on-one basis.



In the past, Dr. Murray has suggested that if parents were to take a little bit more of an active role in their children’s sports and show a little bit more passion, that this would help to fuel the growth of some sports like tennis. This would also have rippling effects throughout the world and in the lives of their children.



Dr. Murray doesn’t suggest mimicking any of the more outrageous parents that have made their presence known in the sports world. There are some parents who have gained a reputation for displaying eccentric behavior and aggressive coaching tactics that sometimes become abusive. He advocates removing the abusive factors and increasing the general level of passion that parents are showing for their children’s sports activities.



Dr. Murray is a licensed clinical psychologist so his knowledge goes far beyond simply just how to coach athletes and improve their mental toughness. He is equally qualified to discuss the psychological aspects of parenting and the role that they play in teaching their children throughout their lives. Dr. Murray’s experience as a tennis player, coach, and psychologist make him an ideal person to deliver keynote speeches to parents about how to raise children to be great athletes.



He has noted that in all of the years that he has been practicing sports psychology, the majority of the issues that he discusses with his clients are non-sports related issues. This is also why he has stressed that a real sports psychologist needs to have a license and background in regular clinical psychology.



Dr. Murray works with a wide range of clients from different niches in the sports world and the corporate business world. His keynote speeches are tailored for the organizations that he is speaking to and the list of organizations that can benefit from Dr. Murray’s keynote speeches is almost infinite.



Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services that are offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



About Dr. Murray

