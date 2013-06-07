Dr. John F. Murray Now Offering Mental Coaching Workshops for Businesses

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray, a sports psychologist from Palm Beach, FL is offering high performance mental coaching workshops for business owners, corporate executives, and management teams.



Dr. Murray has been a practicing sports psychologist for almost 15 years. He has honed his abilities to help others optimize their peak performance capabilities in sports like tennis, football, and golf. Dr. Murray has learned that many of the same principles that have proved to be effective on the playing field can be applied to help executives in the boardroom.



The goals of Dr. Murray’s mental coaching workshops are to increase workplace enjoyment and intelligence. This has a cascading affect among the management and staff, often increasing productivity and employee retention, and lowering the costs that are associated with employee turnover. “It also gives everyone in the company the sense that management cares and wants everyone to be at their best, which improves pride in the common mission” added Murray.



Another area of focus during these business seminars is stress management. Excessive stress can have negative effects on the quality of an employee’s work over a long period of time. This can also have a negative effect on the overall work environment that is likely to be felt by all of the employees in a company. Learning how to relax and work hard like the best pro athletes do is a natural analogy for business.



The corporate seminars that are offered by Dr. Murray can be structured to last for 4 hours, 8 hours, 2 days, 5 days, or in some cases, they can be held on a regular schedule over the course of a full year.



Other benefits of Murray’s mental coaching workshops include better goals, increased leadership, enhanced group cohesion, better communication, and overall improved performance through proven psychological principals.



Dr. John F. Murray is one of the most quoted sports psychologists in America today. Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services that are offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years.



