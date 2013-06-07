Dr. John F. Murray Now Offering Structured Sports Psychology Services for Teams

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray, a sports psychologist from Palm Beach, FL is now offering structured services to professional and amateur sports teams. Dr. Murray has been practicing sports psychology for almost 15 years and he has worked with athletes in a wide range of sports.



A typical seminar with Dr. Murray may last for a half-day or a full-day. Some teams require a more comprehensive approach that requires more time and effort. For teams that fit this description, Dr. Murray can offer ongoing services over a longer period of time.



A seminar usually includes activities such as individual evaluations, team presentations and workshops, mental skills training, team-building strategies and exercises, and other activities that will help athletes perform at their highest levels during the most stressful moments.



Dr. Murray has a significant amount of knowledge and experience that is valuable to coaches as well as their athletes. Coaches often enjoy the benefits of strategizing with the sports psychologist about the best speech to give to a team, for example. An article was recently featured on this aspect of motivation and appeared at johnfmurray.com about Super Bowl pre-game speeches.



In addition to offering mental coaching services to athletic teams, Dr. Murray also conducts seminars and workshops for businesses and corporate executive teams. The demands and needs are often the same in sports as they are in business and Dr. Murray’s goal is to help ensure that these corporate warriors perform at their highest levels in pressure packed situations. “It is in these most challenging situations where the greatest opportunities for success exist,” stated Murray. “People need to learn to not only accept stress and distractions, but to welcome them as great challenges to overcome, and how well they cope determines their destiny.”



Dr. John F. Murray is one of the most quoted sports psychologists in America today. Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services that are offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



About Dr. Murray

