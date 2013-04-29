Dr. John F Murray Offers Sports Psychology and Mental Coaching for Top Athletes

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dr. John F Murray, a clinical and sports psychology expert, offers sports psychology sessions to top athletes looking to achieve success in their career and life. Dr. Murray’s professional experience and passion about sports has helped athletes achieve greater mental toughness and enhanced overall performance in their selected sport.



Dr. Murray traveled the world as a tennis professional throughout the 1980s and he has helped many athletes looking for that extra competitive edge through his clinical training in tennis psychology, golf psychology and other types of sports psychology. Dr. John F. Murray teaches, develops, leads, and inspires athletes to become champions.



He said at a recent event, “Sports psychology is a great source of inspiration and I love helping people improve, whether in a clinical situation calling for psychotherapy, stress management or better life adjustment, or a performance situation where the goal is to compete better and win more in business or sports.”



He further elaborated his passion as a sports psychologist, “My overwhelming goal is to help my clients become the best they can become in whatever they are striving to do. Many are still not aware of the huge benefits that can come from training the mind properly. As such, one of my passions is to spread this exciting message that taking care of thoughts, feelings, actions and sensations professionally is the key to so much more success as well as a solid solution to many of the problems that exist in sports and other competitive arenas.”



Dr. Murray has been sharing his valuable information through his “Mind Games” column in Canesport Magazine and has helped thousands of athletes realize their dreams. He has been giving mental coaching for over 15 years now.



Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



Athletes interested in learning more about how he can help them achieve their goals can visit Dr. Murray’s website and review his excellent content on sports psychology, clinical psychology, terrific motivational speeches and workshops, or over 2,000 informative articles and videos at www.johnfmurray.com.



