Dr. John F. Murray Publishes Psychology Tips for Football Players

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray has released a set of 10 tips that are designed to help professional football players maintain their mental strength, concentration abilities, and attentional control while on the field. These tips are available on Dr Murray’s website blog and all of the tips are currently viewable to the public.



Dr. Murray is a certified clinical psychologist who has been practicing sports psychology for approximately 15 years. He focuses heavily on football, tennis, and golf psychology, but also offers help and coaching to other athletes and executives from the business world.



One of the best tips that John offers to his readers is to “Be task rather than outcome oriented”. This keeps athletes focusing on the things that are within their control and helps to prevent them from feeling negativity in situations where there are significant elements that are out of their control.



A great example of a place where there are lots of elements that are out of an athlete’s control is on the football field. Here; there are 10 men on the field other than one’s self and the ability of any single player to affect the outcome of a certain play is limited.



Another key to applying football psychology on the playing field involves simply just staying alert. Many players will begin to lose their ability to focus as they become tired. This trait can be exploited equally by either an athlete or his opponents.



In order to prevent an athlete from becoming fatigued late in a game, Dr Murray offers this advice to the readers on his website; “Add a ritual, or consistent routine to your performances. This might be the way you adjust your feet, tap the ball, or set your mind, and it all helps to fight off needless distractions and keep your mind from wandering.”



