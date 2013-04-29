Dr. John F. Murray Shares Secrets for the Aspiring Sports Psychologist

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray has been a practicing clinical sports psychologist for 14 years. He recently published some tips and advice on his website for students who are aspiring to be sports psychologists.



Dr. Murray says that the field of sports psychology “is still an emerging science and profession that is often cloaked in mystery and ignorance”. This is because of a fundamental misunderstanding of exactly what it takes to become a real sports psychologist. There are many people who are perceived as sports psychologists but they do not have the education, credentials, or background to actually use the title of “psychologist”.



Simply completing a sports science program does not actually qualify someone to practice in this field. The fundamentals of psychology must first be learned in a regular academic psychology program. This is where students learn how to diagnose and treat some of the common mental issues like depression, stress, and anxiety.



The next step for anyone pursuing this field would be to study the sports sciences. While there are some similarities between psychology and sports psychology, there are also some significant differences. This can primarily be seen when considering the goals of each type of treatment. In a regular psychology setting there is typically an environment that is gentle and therapeutic.



Dr. Murray has said that “Psychologists are social scientists who usually come from an orientation of helping others through careful listening, understanding, reflecting and providing a needed therapeutic intervention for mental distress”.



The exact opposite can sometimes be true of a sports psychology environment. This is a place where doctors are often teaching patients how to do things like run faster, become more aggressive, react quicker, learn a few golf psychology tips, and in some cases just physically destroy their opponent. “Imagine the sea of potential differences!” notes Dr. Murray.



Dr. Murray also offers this advice to students who are aspiring to work in this profession; “Try to find a supervisor to help you gain the hours needed for a state license and it is not easy at all as there are so few psychologist/sports psychologists”. He also points out that he was able to complete his internship at a practice which was APA accredited as a psychology internship and also offered a full-year training program in sports psychology. At the time this was the only place in the country where both of those criteria could be met.



Dr. Murray is licensed as a clinical psychologist and he has an extensive background in sports psychology. He is one of the few individuals with his type of experience that is actually certified, trained, and educated as a psychologist.



About Dr. John F. Murray

Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years. He is a best-selling author and columnist, media resource for sports psychology, and seminar leader for business and sports groups worldwide on topics such as performance enhancement, mental health, general psychology, fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. He frequently appears on national television and radio, and his commentary is found almost daily in thousands of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals.



